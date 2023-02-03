Grill leads No. 13 Iowa State against No. 8 Kansas after 24-point performance

Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-6, 6-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Iowa State takes on the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks after Caleb Grill scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones have gone 11-0 at home. Iowa State averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 6-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by KJ Adams averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 21.3 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

