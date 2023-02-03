Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers host conference foe James Madison

James Madison Dukes (16-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

James Madison Dukes (16-8, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-11, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Gregory and the Appalachian State Mountaineers host Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt play.

The Mountaineers are 9-5 on their home court. Appalachian State is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 72.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Dukes are 7-4 against conference opponents. James Madison ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alonzo Sule averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Boykin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Terence Harcum is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Morse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 52.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.