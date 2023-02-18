Greene leads UAPB against Prairie View A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Chris Greene scored 31 points in UAPB’s 75-72 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 6-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 6-7 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahuza Rasas is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Shaun Doss is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

