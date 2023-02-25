Greene and UAPB host Mississippi Valley State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-25, 3-12 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-18, 6-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-25, 3-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Chris Greene scored 23 points in UAPB’s 64-59 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 3-4 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Lions are 6-9 in SWAC play. UAPB has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Kylen Milton is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss is averaging 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.