Green Bay takes on Youngstown State on 3-game skid

Green Bay Phoenix (3-25, 2-15 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-7, 13-4 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (3-25, 2-15 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (21-7, 13-4 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay aims to break its three-game losing streak with a win over Youngstown State.

The Penguins have gone 12-2 at home. Youngstown State leads the Horizon averaging 83.4 points and is shooting 49.0%.

The Phoenix have gone 2-15 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay has a 1-14 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is averaging 18.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Cade Meyer is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Phoenix. Clarence Cummings III is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.