Granger scores 29 to send Texas Southern past Southern 79-68

The Associated Press

February 13, 2023, 11:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kolby Granger had 29 points in Texas Southern’s 79-68 victory over Southern on Monday night.

Granger also had five rebounds for the Tigers (9-17, 5-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). PJ Henry scored 19 points and added five assists. John Walker III had 10 points and six rebounds.

Bryson Etienne finished with 11 points and three steals to pace the Jaguars (13-13, 9-4). Festus Ndumanya and DeSean Woods scored 10 points apiece. Woods addded five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Texas Southern hosts Mississippi Valley State and Southern hosts Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

