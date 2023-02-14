Grand Canyon hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Johnson’s 23-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-14, 3-10 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-9, 7-5 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-14, 3-10 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-9, 7-5 WAC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Justin Johnson scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 82-72 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Antelopes have gone 12-2 at home. Grand Canyon is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vaqueros are 3-10 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the WAC scoring 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 12.0.

The Antelopes and Vaqueros face off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Johnson is averaging 20.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

