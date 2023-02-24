Grand Canyon hosts Seattle U after Ellis’ 24-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 9-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-10, 9-6 WAC) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 9-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-10, 9-6 WAC)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Seattle U Redhawks after Walter Ellis scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 111-38 win over the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

The Antelopes are 14-3 on their home court. Grand Canyon averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 9-6 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is third in the WAC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Riley Grigsby averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Antelopes. Chance McMillian is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Grigsby is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.