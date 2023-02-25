Grambling visits Florida A&M after Tillmon’s 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (18-8, 11-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-19, 5-10 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (18-8, 11-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-19, 5-10 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -9.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts the Grambling Tigers after Jordan Tillmon scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 77-71 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Rattlers are 4-5 in home games. Florida A&M is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 11-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tillmon is averaging 11 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Cameron Christon is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.