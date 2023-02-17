Grambling Tigers and the Southern Jaguars meet in Salt Lake City, Utah

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 9-4 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-8, 10-3 SWAC) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (13-13, 9-4 SWAC) vs. Grambling Tigers (17-8, 10-3 SWAC)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Tigers have a 7-5 record in non-conference games. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 1.9.

The Jaguars have a 4-9 record in non-conference games. Southern scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

P.J. Byrd is averaging 8.8 points and 5.7 assists for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

