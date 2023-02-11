Grambling hosts Texas Southern after Walker’s 21-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (8-16, 4-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-8, 8-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas Southern Tigers (8-16, 4-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-8, 8-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grambling -6.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Grambling Tigers after John Walker III scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 69-62 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Grambling is sixth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carte’Are Gordon averaging 5.0.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 4-7 in SWAC play. Texas Southern leads the SWAC with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Davon Barnes averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grambling.

PJ Henry is averaging 9.3 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Barnes is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

