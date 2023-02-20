Graham leads Arkansas against Georgia after 26-point showing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Jalen Graham scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 84-65 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Razorbacks have gone 12-2 at home. Arkansas has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 6-8 in SEC play. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 3.7.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals. Ricky Council IV is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.4 points. Terry Roberts is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

