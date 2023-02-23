Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne host Milwaukee

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (18-10, 12-6 Horizon) Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (18-10, 12-6 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Jarred Godfrey scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 77-75 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Panthers have gone 12-3 at home. Milwaukee is second in the Horizon with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Markeith Browning II averaging 4.0.

The Mastodons are 8-10 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is averaging 16.3 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Godfrey is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.