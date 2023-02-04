Gibson leads UT Arlington against Sam Houston after 22-point game

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-5, 7-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sam Houston Bearkats (17-5, 7-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-15, 2-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -7.5; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Kyron Gibson scored 22 points in UT Arlington’s 74-66 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks have gone 4-6 in home games. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearkats are 7-3 against conference opponents. Sam Houston averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Mavericks and Bearkats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Gibson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Qua Grant is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

