Germany leads UTSA against Middle Tennessee after 20-point outing

UTSA Roadrunners (7-17, 1-12 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-9, 7-5 C-USA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-17, 1-12 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-9, 7-5 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Middle Tennessee -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jacob Germany scored 20 points in UTSA’s 81-74 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-2 at home. Middle Tennessee is ninth in C-USA shooting 33.3% from downtown, led by Jared Jones shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Roadrunners are 1-12 in conference matchups. UTSA is eighth in C-USA shooting 33.5% from deep. Azavier Johnson leads the Roadrunners shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Lawrence is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Japhet Medor is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners. DJ Richards is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.