Georgia visits Arkansas following Graham’s 26-point showing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -13.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Jalen Graham scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 84-65 win over the Florida Gators.

The Razorbacks have gone 12-2 in home games. Arkansas scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.4 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.