Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech after Basile’s 33-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-16, 2-13 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 5-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-16, 2-13 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Grant Basile scored 33 points in Virginia Tech’s 93-87 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-6 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 4.4.

The Hokies have gone 5-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 7.2.

The Yellow Jackets and Hokies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 38.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Basile is averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.