Georgia State Panthers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on 5-game slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-18, 3-13 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-18, 3-13 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -2; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State will try to break its five-game slide when the Panthers take on Appalachian State.

The Panthers have gone 10-8 at home. Georgia State is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 8-8 in conference play. Appalachian State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Johnson is shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Brenden Tucker is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.