Georgia State faces Appalachian State on 3-game home slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (10-18, 3-13 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Appalachian State looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Panthers have gone 10-8 at home. Georgia State has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 8-8 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.2 points and four assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Donovan Gregory is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

