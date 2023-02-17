Georgia Southern visits Southern Miss following Savrasov’s 20-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-5, 12-3 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 1…

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-5, 12-3 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Andrei Savrasov scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 84-83 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Golden Eagles have gone 14-0 at home. Southern Miss is 19- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 7-8 against conference opponents. Georgia Southern is 6-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Savrasov is averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.