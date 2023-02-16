Georgia Southern visits Marshall after Kinsey’s 37-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (21-6, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -12.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles after Taevion Kinsey scored 37 points in Marshall’s 88-77 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 13-2 at home. Marshall scores 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 7-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 assists. Kinsey is shooting 54.6% and averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games for Marshall.

Jalen Finch is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

