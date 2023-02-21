Georgia Southern hosts Daye and Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-15, 7-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-15, 7-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 78-75 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles have gone 10-4 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Chanticleers are 5-11 in conference matchups. Coastal Carolina has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Josh Uduje is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.