Georgia Southern faces Old Dominion on 4-game road skid

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-12, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-10, 5-6 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Monarchs are 9-4 in home games. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by PJ Gill averaging 3.0.

The Eagles are 5-6 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreek Scott-Grayson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Jalen Finch is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

