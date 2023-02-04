Georgetown hosts No. 24 UConn following Hawkins’ 26-point outing

UConn Huskies (17-6, 6-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 1-11 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UConn Huskies (17-6, 6-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 1-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -13; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn faces the Georgetown Hoyas after Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points in UConn’s 90-76 victory against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Hoyas have gone 5-8 in home games. Georgetown is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 6-6 in Big East play. UConn scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Bryson Mozone is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Hawkins averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

