Georgetown hosts No. 20 Providence after Murray’s 25-point game

Providence Friars (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-22, 2-16 Big East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the No. 20 Providence Friars after Brandon Murray scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 79-70 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Hoyas are 5-11 on their home court. Georgetown is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Friars are 12-5 against conference opponents. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 15.4 points and 5.3 assists for the Hoyas. Murray is averaging 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Jared Bynum is averaging 9.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

