Georgetown faces Seton Hall, aims to break 5-game skid

Georgetown Hoyas (6-20, 1-14 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-11, 8-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown enters the matchup with Seton Hall as losers of five straight games.

The Pirates have gone 9-4 at home. Seton Hall is seventh in the Big East with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 6.8.

The Hoyas are 1-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 3-17 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 12.3 points for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 11 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Qudus Wahab is averaging 9.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hoyas. Bryson Mozone is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

