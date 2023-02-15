George Washington hosts Oduro and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (14-12, 6-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (12-13, 6-6 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (14-12, 6-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (12-13, 6-6 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the George Washington Colonials after Josh Oduro scored 27 points in George Mason’s 75-67 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Colonials are 10-4 in home games. George Washington has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Patriots have gone 6-7 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is 7-7 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Adams is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 17.6 points. James Bishop is averaging 20.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Oduro is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Patriots. Ronald Polite is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.