George Washington hosts Nickelberry and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (14-14, 8-7 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (13-15, 7-8 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (14-14, 8-7 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the George Washington Colonials after Josh Nickelberry scored 28 points in La Salle’s 91-74 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Colonials are 10-5 in home games. George Washington is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Explorers have gone 7-8 against A-10 opponents. La Salle ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 21.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Khalil Brantley is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Nickelberry is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.