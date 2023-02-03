George Washington hosts Grant and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (14-8, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-11, 5-4 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (14-8, 4-5 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-11, 5-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the George Washington Colonials after Dae Dae Grant scored 23 points in Duquesne’s 87-79 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Colonials are 9-3 in home games. George Washington ranks eighth in the A-10 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Dukes are 4-5 in conference play. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Colonials and Dukes match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Adams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is averaging 21.3 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Grant averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

