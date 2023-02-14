George Washington hosts George Mason following Oduro’s 27-point outing

George Mason Patriots (14-12, 6-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (12-13, 6-6 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (14-12, 6-7 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (12-13, 6-6 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on the George Washington Colonials after Josh Oduro scored 27 points in George Mason’s 75-67 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Colonials have gone 10-4 at home. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. paces the Colonials with 7.4 boards.

The Patriots are 6-7 in conference games. George Mason is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Oduro is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

