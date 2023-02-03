George Mason visits Loyola Chicago following Alston’s 22-point outing

George Mason Patriots (13-10, 5-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-14, 1-8 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (13-10, 5-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-14, 1-8 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the George Mason Patriots after Philip Alston scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Ramblers are 5-4 in home games. Loyola Chicago allows 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Patriots are 5-5 in A-10 play. George Mason is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Josh Oduro is shooting 54.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.