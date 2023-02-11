Live Radio
Home » Sports » George Mason secures 75-67…

George Mason secures 75-67 victory over Rhode Island

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro’s 27 points helped George Mason defeat Rhode Island 75-67 on Saturday.

Oduro also contributed six rebounds for the Patriots (14-12, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Ronald Polite finished with 15 points and nine assists.

Jalen Carey finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Rams (8-16, 4-8). Brayon Freeman added 11 points and two steals for Rhode Island. Alex Tchikou also had 10 points.

George Mason took the lead with 2:16 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 36-33 at halftime, with Oduro racking up 15 points. George Mason outscored Rhode Island by five points in the final half, while Oduro led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up