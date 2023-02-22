George leads Long Beach State against UCSB after 20-point game

Long Beach State Beach (15-13, 9-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-7, 11-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (15-13, 9-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-7, 11-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the UCSB Gauchos after AJ George scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 70-67 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 10-3 in home games. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Kelly averaging 5.2.

The Beach are 9-7 in conference play. Long Beach State is 8-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Jadon Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.