Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders take on conference foe Loyola (MD)

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-19, 7-9 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-19, 5-11 Patriot) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-19, 7-9 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (10-19, 5-11 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Gerrale Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders visit Kenny Jones and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in Patriot play Wednesday.

The Greyhounds have gone 6-6 in home games. Loyola (MD) allows 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Crusaders are 7-9 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot shooting 37.2% from downtown. Mike Piwko leads the Crusaders shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Greyhounds. Deon Perry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Gates is averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.