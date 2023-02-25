Gary, South Carolina State Bulldogs square off against the Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State Spartans (19-8, 8-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (19-8, 8-3 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -8; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on South Carolina State in MEAC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. South Carolina State averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 8-3 in conference play. Norfolk State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

