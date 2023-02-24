Gardner’s 25 lead Marist over Manhattan 81-58

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Gardner’s 25 points helped Marist defeat Manhattan 81-58 on Friday night. Gardner also contributed six…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Gardner’s 25 points helped Marist defeat Manhattan 81-58 on Friday night.

Gardner also contributed six rebounds for the Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Stephane Ingo added 17 points while going 6 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Noah Harris recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11 from beyond the arc.

The Jaspers (10-16, 8-9) were led in scoring by Josh Roberts, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Marques Watson added 13 points for Manhattan. Samir Stewart also had 10 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Marist is a matchup Thursday with Iona on the road. Manhattan visits Quinnipiac on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.