Gardner-Webb secures 61-48 win against Radford

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Anthony Selden’s 14 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat Radford 61-48 on Thursday night.

Selden was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-11, 9-4 Big South Conference). Caleb Robinson scored 12 points, going 5 of 8 from the field. Julien Soumaoro was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points. The Runnin’ Bulldogs extended their winning streak to six games.

Bryan Antoine led the way for the Highlanders (16-10, 10-3) with 16 points. Josiah Jeffers added nine points for Radford. Madiaw Niang also put up eight points. The Highlanders saw their nine-game winning streak end.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Gardner-Webb hosts Campbell while Radford travels to play Charleston Southern.

