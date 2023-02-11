Gardner-Webb hosts Dell’Orso and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-14, 6-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-11, 9-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-14, 6-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (14-11, 9-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -7.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points in Campbell’s 82-66 victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Ludovic Dufeal shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Camels are 6-7 in Big South play. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South scoring 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Ricky Clemons averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: DQ Nicholas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Clemons is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Camels. Dell’Orso is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

