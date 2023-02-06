García scores 19 seconds after going on, Rayo beats Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Substitute Álvaro García scored 19 seconds after entering the match to help Rayo Vallecano defeat Almeria 2-0…

MADRID (AP) — Substitute Álvaro García scored 19 seconds after entering the match to help Rayo Vallecano defeat Almeria 2-0 and move closer to the Champions League places in the Spanish league on Monday.

García came off the bench in the 63rd minute and scored with his first touch of the ball, sending a low shot from inside the area into the far corner after a breakaway. Vallecano opened the scoring with an own-goal by Almeria defender Rodrigo Ely in the 54th.

It was the third win in four league matches for Rayo, which moved to fifth place, three points from fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League place.

Almería dropped to 14th, three points above the relegation zone. It has only one win in its last seven matches in all competitions, and is the only team along with last-places Elche yet to win an away match in the league.

Barcelona has an eight-point lead over Real Madrid entering the second half of the season.

