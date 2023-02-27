Galloway and Clemson host No. 6 Virginia

Clemson Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson…

Clemson Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers after Brevin Galloway scored 28 points in Clemson’s 96-71 win against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-1 at home. Virginia averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Kihei Clark with 5.7.

The Tigers are 13-5 in ACC play. Clemson ranks second in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Tyson averaging 8.1.

The Cavaliers and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Tyson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.