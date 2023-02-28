Galloway and Clemson host No. 13 Virginia

Clemson Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (21-8, 13-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 13-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers after Brevin Galloway scored 28 points in Clemson’s 96-71 victory against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Cavaliers are 13-1 on their home court. Virginia has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 13-5 against ACC opponents. Clemson is second in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Tyson averaging 8.1.

The Cavaliers and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 12.4 points. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Chase Hunter is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.