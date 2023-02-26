Live Radio
Home » Sports » Gadsden's 11 lead Canisius…

Gadsden’s 11 lead Canisius over Fairfield 64-51

The Associated Press

February 26, 2023, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — TJ Gadsden scored 11 points as Canisius beat Fairfield 64-51 on Sunday.

Gadsden also had 14 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (9-19, 7-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson was 4 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to add 10 points. Tahj Staveskie recorded nine points and was 4 of 11 shooting (1 for 4 from distance).

The Stags (12-17, 8-11) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 15 points. Supreme Cook added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Fairfield. TJ Long also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up