Furman visits Marshall and Samford

Furman Paladins (23-7, 14-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Furman Paladins (23-7, 14-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays the Furman Paladins after Jermaine Marshall scored 25 points in Samford’s 75-70 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 13-2 in home games. Samford is fourth in the SoCon with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Marshall averaging 4.6.

The Paladins are 14-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman scores 81.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.