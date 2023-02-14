Furman visits Citadel following Ash’s 21-point game

Furman Paladins (21-6, 12-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (21-6, 12-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on the Furman Paladins after Austin Ash scored 21 points in Citadel’s 76-70 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 on their home court. Citadel gives up 74.9 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Paladins are 12-2 in SoCon play. Furman is third in the SoCon with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Jalen Slawson averaging 7.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Clark is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ash is averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Mike Bothwell is averaging 18.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Slawson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Paladins: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

