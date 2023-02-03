Furman takes on Wofford, aims for 6th straight win

Wofford Terriers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-6, 9-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-6, 9-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman is looking to keep its five-game win streak going when the Paladins take on Wofford.

The Paladins are 11-2 in home games. Furman is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 5-6 in SoCon play. Wofford ranks seventh in the SoCon shooting 33.3% from downtown. Jackson Sivills paces the Terriers shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Foster is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. Mike Bothwell is shooting 52.5% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Furman.

B.J. Mack is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Carson McCorkle is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.