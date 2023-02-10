Furman hosts Western Carolina following Jackson’s 47-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (14-12, 7-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (20-6, 11-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (14-12, 7-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (20-6, 11-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays the Furman Paladins after Tre Jackson scored 47 points in Western Carolina’s 95-91 overtime win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins have gone 12-2 in home games. Furman averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by JP Pegues with 3.9.

The Catamounts are 7-6 in SoCon play. Western Carolina scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Tyzhaun Claude is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Catamounts. Jackson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.