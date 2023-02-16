Fulks propels Louisiana to 84-67 victory over UL Monroe

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks had 17 points and Louisiana rolled to an 84-67 victory over UL Monroe on…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Themus Fulks had 17 points and Louisiana rolled to an 84-67 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday night.

Fulks added three steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (21-6, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Brown finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Kentrell Garnett scored 12.

Thomas Howell led the way for the Warhawks (11-17, 7-8) with 16 points and six rebounds. Tyreke Locure added 13 points and Jalen Bolden scored 11.

These two teams both play Saturday. Louisiana visits James Madison, while UL Monroe visits South Alabama.

