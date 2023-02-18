Fulham snatches late winner at Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Substitute Manor Solomon came back to haunt former boss Roberto De Zerbi when Fulham snatched a…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Substitute Manor Solomon came back to haunt former boss Roberto De Zerbi when Fulham snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over fellow high-flier Brighton in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Israel international Solomon, who played under De Zerbi at Shakhtar Donetsk, struck two minutes from time at Amex Stadium after Brighton dominated.

Solly March and Facundo Buonanotte had goals disallowed for the Seagulls, who failed to score in the top-flight for the first time since October, despite registering 21 attempts.

Fulham, without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic due to a minor injury, struggled for a foothold in the game for the majority of the afternoon before the late twist boosted its hopes of European qualification at the expense of its host.

Solomon’s second goal in as many matches moved Marco Silva’s team above Brighton into sixth spot, albeit having played two games more.

