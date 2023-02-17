GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 1= Hudson 43, Louisville 21 Region 3= Marysville 91, Cols. Whetstone 3…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Hudson 43, Louisville 21

Region 3=

Marysville 91, Cols. Whetstone 3

Division III=

Region 10=

Amanda-Clearcreek 33, Johnstown 26

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53, Utica 18

Mechanicsburg 64, Galion Northmor 15

Worthington Christian 62, Gahanna Cols. Academy 33

Region 12=

Cols. Africentric 65, London Madison Plains 13

Marion Pleasant 41, Johnstown Northridge 29

Milford Center Fairbanks 68, Bishop Ready 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

