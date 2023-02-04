GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Buffalo 74, Wheatland 41 Campbell County 82, Cheyenne South 37 Cheyenne Central 65, Casper Natrona 60 Cheyenne…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 74, Wheatland 41

Campbell County 82, Cheyenne South 37

Cheyenne Central 65, Casper Natrona 60

Cheyenne East 55, Sheridan 53

Cody 55, Star Valley 30

Douglas 74, Burns 18

Dubois 50, Midwest 27

Encampment 45, Little Snake River 37

Evanston 65, Casper Kelly Walsh 51

Glenrock 55, Wright 33

Kemmerer 43, Farson-Eden 28

Laramie 61, Lusk 30

Lovell 32, Pinedale 27

Lyman 43, Thermopolis 30

Moorcroft 69, Hulett 37

Mountain View 63, Worland 43

Newcastle 71, Rawlins 46

Powell 55, Lander 34

Riverton 48, Jackson Hole 17

Rock River 51, Guernsey-Sunrise 13

Shoshoni 69, St. Stephens 25

Southeast 49, Saratoga 29

Thunder Basin 59, Laramie 49

Tongue River 40, Rocky Mountain 36

Upton 48, Kaycee 25

